Chow Lee, Cash Cobain & Bay Swag Declare A Sexy Summer On "act bad twin!"

Chow Lee links up with Cash Cobain and Bay Swag for a banger.

The sound of drill has come a long way from its inception in Chicago when Chief Keef and Young Chop painted vivid images of the city’s underbelly. These days, the sound has taken on a form of its own. Still, it continues to have its grip on hip-hop and pop music at large. Chow Lee and Cash Cobain have been at the forefront of its evolution, specifically in a post-Pop Smoke New York. However, their strain of sexy drill took command in 2022 with the release of 2 Sexy 2 Slizzy and laid the foundation in 2023. for the fruitful year they’re experiencing now.

This morning, the two reunited for their latest banger, “act bad twin!” alongside Bay Swagg. “act bad twin!” is an exemplary effort of their chemistry – the fluidity between each artist breeds a cohesion that most collaborators aspire towards. A subdued sample lingers in the background of the production as if submerged in water while the auto-tune-influenced triplet flows take center stage for equally romantic and lustful bars that are very much on-brand for the trio.

Both Chow Lee and Cash Cobain have been on an impressive run since the top of the year. “Act bad twin!” follows a string of solid releases from Chow, including “swag it!” and its remix with Flo Milli, “Sexiest Soul,” and “SNA!” Meanwhile, Cash Cobain’s emerged at the forefront of New York’s hip-hop scene with the success of “Fisherrr!” and the Ice Spice-assisted remix – both of which feature Bay Swag – as well as J Cole’s wildly controversial feature on “Grippy.” We’re excited to hear what each of these artists has in store for the remainder of the year. Check out the song below and let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

