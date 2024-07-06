Chow Lee Is Keeping That Toxic Energy On Cash Cobain-Produced Single "Practice!"

Chow Lee is close to dropping a new project after several successful singles.

Chow Lee and Cash Cobain have essentially grown up together in the music industry. Both are New Yorkers, and each artist loves sex and toxicity. Around this time last year, we started to cover this multi-talented duo, with Cash handling beats as well. In less than a year they have exploded, and we consider them pioneers of this sexy drill sound. Cobain has especially been thriving, as he is now one of the most in-demand producers going right now. Don Toliver, Drake, and Ice Spice are just a few that are riding on his wave. But the producer is going back to his roots as him and Chow Lee are here with "practice!".

This track quickly follows up on "act bad twin!", another collab with his close pal, as well as Bay Swag. It is perhaps one Chow and Cash's moodiest cuts ever. If PARTYNEXTDOOR were to make music like this duo, that is what the production evokes the most to us. It is quickly becoming another hit for Lee, as it already has 155,000 plus streams in less than a month. According to a press release, "practice!" is essentially a continuation of that song, with the non-committal lover meeting his match.

The girl he is rapping about is looking for something more serious, however Chow is not on that energy. Instead, he wants to make her a side piece, but she is not going for it. "She said, "Why you talkin' like that? You got b****es? You talk about p***y in all of your songs" / Baby, you talkin' practice, uh". For Chow, it sounds like he has a new project in the works. However, there is no additional information. Possible singles for the unnamed tape could be "ready 2 live!", "swag it!", and "SNA!" just to name a few.

