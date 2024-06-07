Cash Cobain Can't Stop Dropping Hits, And "Rump Punch" Is His Latest

Cash Cobain is on a nice run.

Cash Cobain has been taking the hip-hop world by storm with his brand of sexy drill. Overall, he can do it all. He both produces and raps, which has opened him up to some massive collaborative opportunities. Recently, he got an infamous verse from J. Cole, and he even got Ice Spice on the remix to "Fisherrr." Although not everyone has tapped in to Cobain's music, he will be inescapable soon enough. He continues to drop some incredible singles, and with an album on the way, he is destined to increase his profile further.

On Friday, Cash Cobain dropped off a brand-new track called "Rump Punch." With this new effort, we hear Cobain offering some more low-key vibes. However, the song has some lovely production that will have you floating. Meanwhile, the lyrics are as horny as ever, which is par for the course when we're talking about Cobain. This all culminates in a memorable track that deserves consideration for your playlists this weekend.

Be sure to let us know what you think of this new track, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Cash Cobain is going to be the next superstar in rap? What do you think of the sexy drill sound? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Cash Cobain Continues To Shine

Quotable Lyrics:

Hеnny got you bent, but I'ma bend you too
If you got a man, we could bеnd the rules
If I was your man, I'd be tender too
If you really wanna bring a friend or two
It don't matter 'cause I'm bringing Lenny too

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
