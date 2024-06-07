Cash Cobain Can't Stop Dropping Hits, And "Rump Punch" Is His Latest

Cash Cobain is on a nice run.

Cash Cobain has been taking the hip-hop world by storm with his brand of sexy drill. Overall, he can do it all. He both produces and raps, which has opened him up to some massive collaborative opportunities. Recently, he got an infamous verse from J. Cole, and he even got Ice Spice on the remix to "Fisherrr." Although not everyone has tapped in to Cobain's music, he will be inescapable soon enough. He continues to drop some incredible singles, and with an album on the way, he is destined to increase his profile further.

On Friday, Cash Cobain dropped off a brand-new track called "Rump Punch." With this new effort, we hear Cobain offering some more low-key vibes. However, the song has some lovely production that will have you floating. Meanwhile, the lyrics are as horny as ever, which is par for the course when we're talking about Cobain. This all culminates in a memorable track that deserves consideration for your playlists this weekend.

Be sure to let us know what you think of this new track, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Cash Cobain is going to be the next superstar in rap? What do you think of the sexy drill sound? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Cash Cobain And J Cole Join Forces On Bouncy New Single "Grippy"

Cash Cobain Continues To Shine

Quotable Lyrics: