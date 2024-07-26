DDG Cops An Instrumental From Cash Cobain For "Copy My Drip"

Unfortunately, this team-up sounds off.

DDG and Cash Cobain are two artists who are pretty hit and miss. For the Pontiac, Michigan rapper, if he has a winning chorus or flow, the track tends to be solid. For the New York-bred producer, if he presents an addicting melody or an interesting drum pattern, the beat can be so good that it carries a song. However, neither is the case on this latest single from DDG, "copy my drip". What we get from both stars is a pretty run of the mill trap beat with an uninteresting guitar loop and some painfully boring and awkward bars.

"F*** with me, I'll f*** 'round and I'll f*** your b**** / He ain't do his research, he ain't know I'm lit / Plain black T-shirt with no logo, he ain't know this Rick / Huh, I'm like, "Where your ho go?" He ain't know I hit". The chorus is just one spot where DDG presents a one-note flow and delivery that makes the short track that much more of a tedious listen. Thankfully, the multi-hyphenate has put out some much more favorable tracks this year. If you need some recommendations, we encourage you to check out "she ain't leaving" and "Shoot Up Your Block", just to name a couple.

"Copy My Drip"- DDG

Quotable Lyrics:

I just had a son, and this s*** is so damn fun (Uh-huh)
Gotta keep it safe, I done locked up all my guns (Uh-huh)
We countin' bread and these n****s countin' crumbs (Uh-huh)
I want some head 'fore I get up in them buns
N****, that's mandatory, I pulled up in a Maybach, mm
Yeah, that's end of story (Ooh)

