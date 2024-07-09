DDG Continues To Feed His Fans With Melodic Cut "She Ain't Leaving"

DDG has quietly been on an impressive hot streak.

Pontiac, Michigan rapper and social media star DDG is continuing to feed his fans with "she ain't leaving". Throughout the first half of 2024, the father of one has been dropping off loosies galore on his YouTube channel. Some of them have made are on streaming, though. So far, those include this latest one, "Going To The Top", and "Shoot Up Your Block". The other 70 percent of them remain as exclusive drops and there has been some heaters in there. We were able to get to the collaboration with Blueface and Swae Lee, "Top", which also has a music video that was filmed before his pal's arrest. It seems most of these songs are ones that DDG is unleashing from his secret vault. So far, fans have been loving the steady output and it seems he is not even close to done.

On "she ain't leaving", DDG is back in is melodic bag, a lane we continually see him go to. "She Don't Play", a late 2023 release is one of his recent examples in that regard. The production is very chill with a prominent guitar loop contributing to the vibe. In addition to most of DDG's discography, he is bragging unapologetically about his success and the women he can pull. With all of these singles, you would think that he might be inching closer to dropping an album or any kind of project for that matter. However, Halle Bailey's partner did just drop Maybe It's Me... last year, so we could fans might not get something until the end of '24 or until 2025. DDG seems content with what he is delivering and that is what matters.

Listen To "She Ain't Leaving" By DDG