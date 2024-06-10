DDG Surprise Drops "Top" Featuring Blueface & Swae Lee To YouTube

DDG has been a massive presence on YouTube for quite some time. The video creator is still dropping non-music related material on the platform over on his vlog channel. However, ever since his music career started bubbling in the late 2010's, early 2020's, the Pontiac, Michigan native has certainly prioritized that craft. He has a lot of massive tracks and ones that are platinum and gold certified, such as "Moonwalking in Calabasas" and "I'm Geekin". In addition, he has several projects under his belt, including the It's Me series, which kicked off in 2022. Due to his rapid growth, DDG has been able to gain a great deal of co-signs. From Gunna to NLE Choppa, BIA, Luh Tyler, Polo G, and Kevin Gates, he is not a YouTuber-rapper anymore. Once again, DDG is back for a new release in 2024 with this one being called "Top" with Blueface and Swae Lee.