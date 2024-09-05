Fivio Foreign Has An Interesting Theory As To Why People Hate Ice Spice

Do you agree with this interpretation?

Ice Spice is definitely one of the most divisive rappers today, whether it's for her music or for her criticized career moves. But Fivio Foreign thinks that there's a particularly enlightening gender dynamic at play when it comes to her female haters. "B***hes hate Spice cuz n***as love spice," he tweeted on Wednesday night (September 5). Sadly for the Bronx femcee, we're currently seeing a pretty intense and combative example of this. Cleotrapa claimed that she's mistreated her a lot while on tour, and her allegations elicited some fan concern over this alleged behavior and around some other past controversies.

However, not everyone is on board the Ice Spice hate train... At least, for this reason. "She don't have no say over nothing," Joe Budden recently theorized on his podcast. "She has not sold enough records to be in this position and on tour, every single dollar is accounted for months before we went on tour. I know exactly how much each of these rooms are gonna cost. I know exactly how much the gas is gonna cost. We can't afford another bus but we got another bus. Okay let's bring some other people, but those people are for free. There's no budget. Every single dollar is accounted for."

Fivio Foreign's Thoughts On Ice Spice

Still, other negative perceptions of Ice Spice are more light and understandable, such as Latto's slight beef with her. " "I don't got a problem with nobody 'cause beef is a different thing, you feel me?" she told 2 Chainz and his son Halo on their podcast, speaking on their mostly competitive and non-serious rap rivalry. "That's a whole different type of conversation. I ain't got no beef with nobody, I don't got a problem with nobody for real. *laughs* I ain't got no problem with nobody for real, for real, it ain't like that."