Ice Spice Critic Slams Her For “Boring” Miami Show

BYCaroline Fisher193 Views
BET Awards 2024 - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: Ice Spice performs onstage during the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
Ice Spice can't catch a break.

While being famous surely comes with its perks, it also comes with quite a few downsides, including constant criticism. This is nothing new to Ice Spice, who rose to fame with hits like "Munch" and just unveiled her debut studio album, Y2K! The album arrived after plenty of teasing, but sadly, many felt as though it left a lot to be desired.

Ever since, it appears as though the artist has had a target on her back, which has only been exacerbated by her current feuds. Earlier this week, for example, the "Deli" rapper performed at a club in Miami. One attendee was less than impressed with her energy onstage and took to TikTok to put her on blast.

Ice Spice Performs At Miami Club

"POV: Ice Spice is boring as sh*t," the fan wrote. "Look at the crowd." While some commenters in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section agree with the TikTok user, others are coming to the hitmaker's defense. Many point out that the stage she was performing on was extremely small, and she was likely trying to avoid falling. Others claim that this kind of performance is not out of the ordinary for Ice Spice, so it shouldn't come as a surprise.

With all of that being said, some theories are floating around as to why Ice Spice has been receiving so much hate lately. Fivio Foreign weighed in on Twitter/X earlier this week, for example, claiming that there's a simple explanation. "B***hes hate Spice cuz n***as love spice," he wrote. What do you think of a fan calling out Ice Spice for her recent club appearance in Miami? Do you agree that her energy wasn't there, or was the fan being too harsh? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

