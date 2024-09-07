Ice Spice Critic Slams Her For “Boring” Miami Show

Ice Spice can't catch a break.

While being famous surely comes with its perks, it also comes with quite a few downsides, including constant criticism. This is nothing new to Ice Spice, who rose to fame with hits like "Munch" and just unveiled her debut studio album, Y2K! The album arrived after plenty of teasing, but sadly, many felt as though it left a lot to be desired.

Ever since, it appears as though the artist has had a target on her back, which has only been exacerbated by her current feuds. Earlier this week, for example, the "Deli" rapper performed at a club in Miami. One attendee was less than impressed with her energy onstage and took to TikTok to put her on blast.

Ice Spice Performs At Miami Club

"POV: Ice Spice is boring as sh*t," the fan wrote. "Look at the crowd." While some commenters in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section agree with the TikTok user, others are coming to the hitmaker's defense. Many point out that the stage she was performing on was extremely small, and she was likely trying to avoid falling. Others claim that this kind of performance is not out of the ordinary for Ice Spice, so it shouldn't come as a surprise.