Fivio Foreign Refuses To Sell His Catalog For Eight Figure Payout

One of New York's big-time talents, Fivio Foreign, has really caught a lot of steam over the past couple of years. Ever since 2021 when he got a placement on Kanye West's Donda record, more and more fans have taken notice of what he can do. His lengthy and impressive verse on the album's hit song, "Off The Grid," was certainly a standout moment. He even got Kanye West to rap over the drill beat and both showed terrific chemistry on that cut. Since that point, all Fivio has done since that point is garner more attention to him.

Just a few weeks ago, he made history by becoming the first rapper to make a song using an AI system. He partnered with a Japanese brand called SOUNDRAW, to help create a beat for his next song, "Doin Me." He also raps on top of a drill instrumental, and it is already gaining some traction with over 32,000 streams. Many people have not heard of SOUNDRAW but it was a historic moment in the music industry and for Fivio to do this collaboration.

Fivio Foreign Is Keeping His Music For Himself

Because of all of this success since his career started back in 2019, Fivio has the chance to cash out. The New York rapper recently discovered that he could sell his short catalog for well over eight figures. It is a crazy thing to fathom, but he has really developed a strong career already. However, Fivio is going against the recent trend. In the tweet above, he says, "I found out I could sell my catalog for 8 figures.. I'm not tho [sleeping emoji]." Dr. Dre, Future, and a handful have others have sold the respective discographies for a large amount as well, but Fivio is possibly waiting to see if that number could increase.

Fivio Foreign saying he will not sell his musical catalog for eight figures

