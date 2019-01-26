selling
- MusicFivio Foreign Refuses To Sell His Catalog For Eight Figure PayoutFive Foreign is blazing his own trail. ByZachary Horvath2.0K Views
- MusicBoosie Badazz Plans To Sell Half Of His Independent Catalog For Up To $20 MillionThe 40-year-old looks forward to getting rights to his music back 20 years after the sale, because that's when his kids will need the money.ByGabriel Bras Nevares19.5K Views
- Pop CultureBET Auction For $3 Billion Reportedly Called Off By ParamountSources claim that the media conglomerate found Tyler Perry's offer too low.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1469 Views
- Pop CultureLogic Sells His Entire Music Catalog For Eight FiguresLogic sold the publishing rights to all of his music from the last 15 years.ByJake Lyda19.7K Views
- StreetwearJuice WRLD's Ex Ally Lotti Allegedly Selling Memorabilia For $30K OnlineA fan page then put a backpack he apparently got from her up for sale for $40K. ByGabriel Bras Nevares16.4K Views
- MusicCardi B Says She "Might As Well" Sell Her Car CollectionCardi B says her cars are "just collecting dust."ByCaroline Fisher4.6K Views
- MusicJa Rule Would Sell His Catalog Under One ConditionThe Queens MC doesn't want his hard-earned money to go to waste.ByGabriel Bras Nevares3.4K Views
- Original ContentRick Ross Explains What It Means To Sell Your CatalogSeveral veteran artists, from RZA to No I.D., have sold huge percentages of their musical catalogs in recent years, and in HNHH's cover story with Rick Ross, the Boss breaks down what that actually means.ByJoshua Robinson36.5K Views
- RandomSoulja Boy Is Selling Dish Detergent Now: "Everybody Needs Soap"Soulja Boy is now selling dish detergent, and his logic for this questionable business venture is airtight: "Everybody needs soap."ByLynn S.2.4K Views
- Pop CultureTravis Barker Auctioning Off His Collection Of Pricy Vintage ConvertiblesThe Blink 182 drummer is making room for some new whips.ByLynn S.15.6K Views
- SneakersNike Explains Decision To Stop Selling Their Sneakers On AmazonNike wants a more personal relationship with consumers.ByAlexander Cole3.4K Views
- LifeKanye West Selling SoHo Crib For $4.7 Million: ReportKanye is reportedly selling his swanky NYC crib for $4.7 million.ByKevin Goddard2.6K Views
- EntertainmentAtari's Rarest Video Game Title "Extra Terrestrials" Is Selling For $90 Thousand On eBay$90,000 for a roughshod Atari 2600 cartidge, where do I sign?ByDevin Ch2.2K Views
- SocietyApple Sued By iTunes' Users For Allegedly "Selling Off" Personal InformationApple Inc. stands accused of pawning off iTunes records to a shadowy third party.ByDevin Ch1340 Views
- MusicUsher Sells Yet Another Home, Atlanta Crib Dropped For $775KUsher has one less property to deal with. ByChantilly Post3.3K Views
- MusicSoulja Boy Fans Still Haven't Received Their SouljaWatches & Other ElectronicsSoulja Boy, we have a problem.ByChantilly Post4.2K Views
- SocietyCVS Drug Stores Nationwide Have Begun Selling CBD Products800 CVS locations across the USA will be stocking CBD products on their shelves.ByDevin Ch6.5K Views
- MusicJ. Cole Is Selling "Middle Child" MerchCole loaded up on Shopify credits to make it happen.ByDevin Ch27.1K Views