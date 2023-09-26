Boosie Badazz Plans To Sell Half Of His Independent Catalog For Up To $20 Million

With over twenty years in the game, Boosie Badazz built up quite the impressive and respected catalog over the years. Many of his big hits and moments are collaborative, but he holds just as much weight as a solo artist. What's more is that the 40-year-old also owns a significant chunk of his music, from which he gets a lot of revenue. Still, with more things to think about and amid a new phase in his life, he's thinking about the smartest moves for the future when it comes to his music. Moreover, the Baton Rouge MC recently stated in a The Danza Project interview that he plans to rearrange his finances and royalties.

"I'm finna do a deal on my independent catalog," Boosie Badazz remarked during the conversation. "I'm finna sell half of my independent catalog, most of the stuff that I own. I probably got 22 albums that's mine. So I think I'm finna do a ten-album deal. That's my catalog, you know, go get about 10, 15, 20 million right quick, easy. And you get it back in 20 years, you know. That's when your kids need it: when they're grown." Considering his beef with Yung Bleu, we know that some of his publishing deals haven't always worked out in his favor.

Read More: Yung Bleu Cancels The Rest Of His Tour Following Boosie Beef

Boosie Badazz Reveals Intentions To Sell Part Of His Catalog

With that in mind, it's heartening to hear that there's a chance this catalog could set Boosie's family up for further success and resources. After all, especially in the streaming age, there are so many moving pieces getting in the way of artists' due money. It's also worth noting that, like other deals, his discography comprises of a lot of older and more long-staying music that stood the test of time. As such, the Trill Entertainment affiliate could lay low for as long as he wants if this goes through.

Of course, we know that such an outcome isn't likely for him. Just this year, Badazz dropped multiple projects, the latest of which was Goin Thru Some Thangs. Combined with his prolific, often comical, and sometimes volatile social media presence, we're sure he'll be on the radar for a while. On that note, stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Boosie Badazz.

Read More: B.G. Gives Boosie Badazz A Heartfelt Shoutout In New Collab Teaser