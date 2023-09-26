Boosie Badazz Plans To Sell Half Of His Independent Catalog For Up To $20 Million

The 40-year-old looks forward to getting rights to his music back 20 years after the sale, because that’s when his kids will need the money.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
With over twenty years in the game, Boosie Badazz built up quite the impressive and respected catalog over the years. Many of his big hits and moments are collaborative, but he holds just as much weight as a solo artist. What's more is that the 40-year-old also owns a significant chunk of his music, from which he gets a lot of revenue. Still, with more things to think about and amid a new phase in his life, he's thinking about the smartest moves for the future when it comes to his music. Moreover, the Baton Rouge MC recently stated in a The Danza Project interview that he plans to rearrange his finances and royalties.

"I'm finna do a deal on my independent catalog," Boosie Badazz remarked during the conversation. "I'm finna sell half of my independent catalog, most of the stuff that I own. I probably got 22 albums that's mine. So I think I'm finna do a ten-album deal. That's my catalog, you know, go get about 10, 15, 20 million right quick, easy. And you get it back in 20 years, you know. That's when your kids need it: when they're grown." Considering his beef with Yung Bleu, we know that some of his publishing deals haven't always worked out in his favor.

With that in mind, it's heartening to hear that there's a chance this catalog could set Boosie's family up for further success and resources. After all, especially in the streaming age, there are so many moving pieces getting in the way of artists' due money. It's also worth noting that, like other deals, his discography comprises of a lot of older and more long-staying music that stood the test of time. As such, the Trill Entertainment affiliate could lay low for as long as he wants if this goes through.

Of course, we know that such an outcome isn't likely for him. Just this year, Badazz dropped multiple projects, the latest of which was Goin Thru Some Thangs. Combined with his prolific, often comical, and sometimes volatile social media presence, we're sure he'll be on the radar for a while. On that note, stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Boosie Badazz.

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.