interview video

- MusicBoosie Badazz Plans To Sell Half Of His Independent Catalog For Up To $20 MillionThe 40-year-old looks forward to getting rights to his music back 20 years after the sale, because that's when his kids will need the money.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNardwuar's Wildest Hip Hop InterviewsNo matter who Nardwuar interviews, he always manages to entertain and educate both the interviewee and the viewer. By Wyatt Westlake
- FoodPapa John's Founder John Schnatter Says He Ate “40 Pizzas In 30 Days”Former Papa John CEO John Schnatter is making headlines for eating "40 pizzas in 30 days."By Kevin Goddard
- Music50 Cent Speaks On Nicki Minaj’s Retirement DecisionWatch 50 Cent feel sympathetic for Nicki when talking about her retirement decision.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicSwizz Beatz Reveals Why Nas, JAY-Z, Jadakiss & DMX "Posse Cut" Was Left Off "Poison"The posse cut of the century has been heard in CDQ by no more than 50 people.By Devin Ch
- SportsYG Says EA Sports CEO Personally Apologized Via PhoneYG received a personalized appeal from the makers of the game for the "Kaepernick" deletion.By Devin Ch
- MusicYoungBoy Never Broke Again & Angela Yee Converse In Baton RougeStraight from Baton Rouge, Youngboy Never Broke Again opens up like never before. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Says Inmates Tried To Slit His Throat In Rikers6ix9ine referred to his legal case as a "murder charge."By Devin Ch
- Music21 Savage Defends His Face Tats: “If It’s On My face, It’s Deep.”21 Savage distinguishes himself from the other rappers sporting face tats.By Devin Ch
- MusicNardwuar Interviews Juice WRLD: Talks His Love For Billy Idol, High School Radio & MoreWatch Nardwuar chop it up with fast rising Chicago artist Juice WRLD.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicSophie Brussaux Offered $100k To Spill The Beans On DrakeAn adult entertainment website approached Drake's alleged baby mom with an offer.By Devin Ch
- Original ContentJ. Cole & Lil Pump Interview: Key TakeawaysA breakdown of the most unexpected interview of the year. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsTrae Young Labels Himself "Best Overall Player" In 2018 NBA DraftThe 2018 NBA Draft is just around the corner.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentSnoop Dogg Visits The Breakfast Club, Says Kanye West Needs Black WomenSnoop thinks Kanye needs to get back to his roots. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicT.I. Incurs Blame For Losing Out On Pharrell's "Stir Fry" BeatPharrell Sent Migos "Stir Fry" After Unproductive Session With T.I.By Devin Ch
- MusicSmokepurpp Says Lil Pump Is Better Than J. ColeWill he get the Lil Xan treatment?By Alex Zidel
- MusicBow Wow Reveals Ghostwriters He Has Worked With Over The YearsFrom T.I. & Jadakiss to Da Brat & Kurupt, Bow Wow reveals who has written for him over the years.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentSafaree Samuels Was Offered $50K To Act In PornSafaree speaks on Nicki Minaj, his robbery and the aftermath of his leaked sex tape.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSnoop Dogg Reveals The Only Person To Have Ever Out-Smoked HimSnoop names the one person who can smoke more weed than him.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSnoop Dogg Asks His Critics: How Much Have You Done For The Lord?"Snoop Dogg explains his religious turn.By Devin Ch
- MusicMetro Boomin Brands Future "A New Legend"Metro Boomin explains Future's barely felt impact on the music he and many others create.By Devin Ch