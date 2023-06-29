The style in which Nardwuar interviews his guests is unparalleled. No matter who he interviews, he always entertains and educates the interviewee and viewer. The 54-year-old journalist and musician always reps his hometown of Vancouver, Canada, and is known for his quirkiness and his vast depth of knowledge that never fails to impress. Nardwuar’s most entertaining interviews are often when he pulls hard-to-find information about the interviewee’s personal life, usually leaving them speechless.

The self-proclaimed “human serviette” has spoken with almost everyone but tends to interview musicians. Some notable viral moments of Nardwuar’s rap interviews include Future being asked about cheesecake, Migos shouting out Matty B, Cardi B fanning out over Junie B. Jones books, and his many conversations with Snoop Dogg.

This is a list of Nardwuar’s wildest rap interviews, consisting of the craziest and most surprised reactions from the hip hop artists. Look at the list below, ranked from least wild to the wildest.

5. Nardwuar vs. DJ Khaled (2016)

Nardwuar might be the only interviewer to make DJ Khaled almost break away from his booming personality. DJ Khaled practically has his own language full of catchphrases and inflections, but Nardwuar manages to get a compelling interview out of him. When he is not exclaiming “We the best” or “Another one,” DJ Khaled shows his passion for hip hop and deep involvement in the Miami scene, discussing the artists that inspired him. Nardwuar’s extremely personal questions leave Khaled dumbfounded, to the point where he asks if Nardwuar is involved with the police during the wildest moments of the interview.

4. Nardwuar vs. ScHoolboy Q (2014)

While Nardwuar’s interview with ScHoolboy Q may not be wild in how Q reacts, but for how natural the conversation is. Nardwuar engages ScHoolboy Q with his knowledge of music and Q’s history, leading to uncontrollably stoned reactions from ScHoolboy Q. The legendary moment that makes this one of Nardwuar’s wildest rap interviews comes after all of the questions. At the end, ScHoolboy Q rolls and smokes a joint from a Cheech & Chong vinyl from 1972 that included a rolling paper in the record’s sleeve. As ScHoolboy Q rolls, Nardwuar watches in amazement because out of the many rappers he showed the record to, Q was the first rapper to actually smoke the record’s rolling paper. One of the most amusing moments is when ScHoolboy Q attempts to pass the joint to Nardwuar.

3. Nardwuar vs. Blac Youngsta (2019)

Nardwuar’s interview with Blac Youngsta is thoroughly entertaining. The way Blac Youngsta interacts with Nardwuar is nothing at all like the tough rapping in his music. Blac Youngsta seemed just as excited to get interviewed as Nardwuar was to ask him questions. Throughout the interview, Blac Youngsta continued getting caught off guard, stunned by questions about his favorite Memphis artists and personal life. The interview was one of the purest interactions between Nardwuar and another rapper.

2. Nardwuar vs. Denzel Curry (2018)

One can always expect the guest to be shocked by Nardwuar’s questions, but no one was more shocked than Denzel Curry. Throughout the 12-minute interview, Denzel’s amazement grows with each question, especially about his childhood and hometown. At one point, Nardwuar begins listing the names of Denzel’s childhood friends, leaving Denzel so stunned that he takes a lap around the room. Toward the end of the interview, Curry tries to hijack the interview, putting on Nardwuar’s hat and asking himself questions.

1. Nardwuar vs. Odd Future (2011)

Nardwuar’s interview with Odd Future is easily his wildest and most legendary rap interview. The hip hop group’s interview with Nardwuar went exactly how one would expect. Throughout the interview, Tyler, The Creator and Hodgy goof around with Nardwuar’s strange questions and geek out over his most bizarre inquiries. Tyler and Hodgy find humor in almost everything Nardwuar says or does, especially when shown strange items. The interview is chaotic, funny, and insightful. Since this interview, Nardwuar has spoken with several Odd Future members. He has done multiple Tyler, The Creator interviews, as well as MellowHype, Earl Sweatshirt, and Syd. Today, people still compare Nardwuar’s most outlandish rap interviews to his Odd Future interview.

