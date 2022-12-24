As one of the most prominent names in the New York drill scene, Dusty Locane has been consistently working to keep himself and the rest of his city’s wave on the map.

Unfortunately, he’s now set to serve some time behind bars after pleading guilty to two gun charges.

Dusty Locane performs live onstage during DTLR’s HBCU Welcome Back Tour at Bowie State University. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

Both are for criminal possession of a weapon and stem from incidents in 2019 and 2020. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of one year, with the maximum time he could serve being three years.

In an Instagram post from November 24, the “ROLANDO” rapper let his fans know that he’s planning to turn himself in. “HAPPY THANCSGIVIN TO ALL MY SUPPORTS N PEOPLES. I WILL BE TURNIN MYSELF IN ON DA 30TH OF NOV,” he wrote.

“BEEN FIGHTIN DESE CASES FOR DAMN NEAR 4 YRS[.] NOW I GOTTA GO HANDLE UP LOL[.] IMA TAKE CARE OF DIS SHORT BID N IMA BE BACC NINE FIVE TIMES STRONGER !! C YA WHEN I GET BACC FRM VACAY,” he continued in the caption.

Regardless, the drill rapper has been continuing to drop music while behind bars. Earlier this month (on December 5), he released his six-song EP, CATCH DA FLU.

This caps off a busy year for Locane, serving as his fourth project of 2022. His ROLLIN N CONTROLLIN EP arrived on September 2, followed by SAY DAT just three weeks later. As a collab project with fellow New York drill artists, Rah Swish, Ron Suno and OnPointLikeOP, the latter is an eight-song collection of hard-hitting bangers.

Although locked up, it does appear as though the Brooklyn native is in good spirits. “ALIVE IS THE BEST PLACE TO BE. THEY LOCCED ME PHYSICALLY BUT MY MIND IS FREE. I APPRECIATE THE LUV N SUPPORT, FREE ME,” he wrote in a tweet on Wednesday (December 21).

ALIVE IS THE BEST PLACE TO BE. THEY LOCCED ME PHYSICALLY BUT MY MIND IS FREE. I APPRECIATE THE LUV N SUPPORT, FREE ME‼️



Ⓜ️Ⓜ️🧪🧪#FLUSZN #95MM #CATCHDAFLU #FREEME #FREELOCANE pic.twitter.com/b3R8tSr24M — DUSTY LOCANE (@DustyLocane) December 21, 2022

Ever since Pop Smoke‘s tragic murder in 2020, there have been a number of artists stepping up and keeping the New York drill scene alive. Thanks to his impressive output, Locane has certainly been one of them. The “Dior” rapper was undeniably the leader of their wave, helping to bring their sound to the eyes of the mainstream with his charisma and gruff delivery.

Locane and Pop were childhood friends, growing up in the Canarsie neighborhood of Brooklyn together. The “ROLANDO” rapper has even drawn comparisons to his late friend, with a similarly aggressive flow and delivery. We can only hope that the 23-year-old will soon be free.

