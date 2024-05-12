Sleepy Hallow Pens Another Catchy Drill Record For The Summer With "Winners In Paris"

A pretty accurate way to describe Sleepy Hallow would be a Pop Smoke lite. While you might read that as a slight, we in fact mean the total opposite. The late Brooklynite navigated drill with a grimier and darker approach. Additionally, his voice was smoky, gravelly, and had some bassy qualities to it. In the case of Sleepy Hallow, he has a deep cadence too, but not as much. Additionally, most of tracks are more on the melodic and artsy side. Unfortunately, we never got to hear a collab between these two. They would be a great yin and yang, but we can keep dreaming.

The reason we are talking about Sleepy Hallow today is because he has a new single out called "Winners In Paris." This is the Flatbush, New Yorker's second solo release of 2024, following up his Valetine's Day-themed "Cupid's Guidance." On "Winners In Paris," Sleepy is dealing with a woman who he really wants to get with. Unfortunately, he has a hard time changing his old ways and she is not down for the games.

Listen To "Winners In Paris" By Sleepy Hallow

"I'm still myself, ain't give a f*** who is acceptin' me / She want the best for me, this what she said to me," he raps. The beat is minimal, but it gives a summer vibe and Hallow delivers an easy-to-follow flow that is catchy beyond belief. This has the potential to become another "2055" situation and we would not be surprised if it blows up.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "Winners In Paris" by Sleepy Hallow? Is this one of his better releases as of late, why or why not? Do you think he is hurtling toward a new album/EP in the near future? Is he the best New York drill artist going right now? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Sleepy Hallow. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Seen n****s in Paris, she said she wanna come

She said she embarrassed, a new body, I bought her one

And this a Glock 17, this ain't no water gun

She said her heart got colder, she said, "It's over"

It's easy when you high, it's harder when you sober

Like, I'm just tryna hit some shit like Sammy Sosa

