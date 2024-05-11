Diddy Files To Dismiss Anonymous Sexual Assault Accuser’s Lawsuit

Today, Diddy's legal team filed a request for an anonymous accuser's lawsuit against him to be dismissed. The lawsuit accuses Diddy, former Bad Boy Records president Harve Pierre, and another unnamed man of sexually assaulting the plaintiff. Allegedly, the incident took place at an NYC recording studio in 2003 when she was 17. It also includes photos of her sitting on Diddy's lap, which she claims were taken the night of the assault. His team argues that she lacks sufficient evidence, calling it a "false and hideous claim."

“Mr. Combs and his companies categorically deny Plaintiff’s decades-old tale against them, which has caused incalculable damage to their reputations and business standing before any evidence has been presented,” the filing, obtained by TMZ reads. “Plaintiff cannot allege what day or time of year the alleged incident occurred, yet purports to miraculously recall the most prurient details with specificity. Accordingly, this case should be dismissed now, with prejudice, to protect the Combs Defendants from further reputational injury and before more party and judicial resources are squandered."

Read More: Russell Simmons Calls Out Diddy's Peers For Hypocrisy & "Nasty" Memes

Diddy's Teams Argues That Alleged Victim Lacks Evidence

Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Diddy's team also points out the fact that a "trigger warning" was included with her suit. They called it “legally irrelevant" and "calculated to focus attention on its salacious and depraved" allegations. His attorneys also claim, "The sparse amendments to the original Complaint cannot remedy the falsehoods and incurable defects in the new pleading. Like the original Complaint, it fails to state any viable claim and must be dismissed."

What do you think of Diddy filing to dismiss his anonymous sexual assault accuser's lawsuit? What about his team accusing her of lacking evidence? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Diddy Rape Accuser To Move Her Lawsuit To A New State After Recovering More Evidence

[Via]