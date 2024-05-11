Diddy Files To Dismiss Anonymous Sexual Assault Accuser’s Lawsuit

BYCaroline Fisher156 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Diddy's team argues that Jane Doe lacks sufficient evidence.

Today, Diddy's legal team filed a request for an anonymous accuser's lawsuit against him to be dismissed. The lawsuit accuses Diddy, former Bad Boy Records president Harve Pierre, and another unnamed man of sexually assaulting the plaintiff. Allegedly, the incident took place at an NYC recording studio in 2003 when she was 17. It also includes photos of her sitting on Diddy's lap, which she claims were taken the night of the assault. His team argues that she lacks sufficient evidence, calling it a "false and hideous claim."

“Mr. Combs and his companies categorically deny Plaintiff’s decades-old tale against them, which has caused incalculable damage to their reputations and business standing before any evidence has been presented,” the filing, obtained by TMZ reads. “Plaintiff cannot allege what day or time of year the alleged incident occurred, yet purports to miraculously recall the most prurient details with specificity. Accordingly, this case should be dismissed now, with prejudice, to protect the Combs Defendants from further reputational injury and before more party and judicial resources are squandered."

Read More: Russell Simmons Calls Out Diddy's Peers For Hypocrisy & "Nasty" Memes

Diddy's Teams Argues That Alleged Victim Lacks Evidence

Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Diddy's team also points out the fact that a "trigger warning" was included with her suit. They called it “legally irrelevant" and "calculated to focus attention on its salacious and depraved" allegations. His attorneys also claim, "The sparse amendments to the original Complaint cannot remedy the falsehoods and incurable defects in the new pleading. Like the original Complaint, it fails to state any viable claim and must be dismissed."

What do you think of Diddy filing to dismiss his anonymous sexual assault accuser's lawsuit? What about his team accusing her of lacking evidence? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Diddy Rape Accuser To Move Her Lawsuit To A New State After Recovering More Evidence

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
REVOLT And AT&amp;T SummitMusicDiddy Claims To Be A Victim Of "Cancel Culture" In Response To Gang Rape Lawsuit7.1K
Sean "Diddy" Combs Fulfills $1 Million Pledge To Howard University At Howard Homecoming – YardfestMusicDiddy & Harve Pierre's Alleged Gang Rape Victim To Lose Anonymity3.6K
BET Awards 2023 - Red CarpetMusicChristian Combs' Lawyer Releases Statement On Sexual Assault Allegations2.5K
Sean "Diddy" Combs Fulfills $1 Million Pledge To Howard University At Howard Homecoming – YardfestMusicDiddy's Gang Assault Accuser Has "Public-Facing Identity," His Legal Team Warns9.3K