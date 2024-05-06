Diddy Rape Accuser To Move Her Lawsuit To A New State After Recovering More Evidence

The rap mogul is still facing a flurry of legal troubles.

With the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef dominating headlines for weeks, Diddy new has been quiet or nearly nonexistent. But that doesn't mean the rap mogul isn't still in a lot of trouble. He's still dealing with the federal investigation into allegations of sex trafficking. At the same time he's facing numerous lawsuits alleging a history of bad behavior going back decades. One of the most serious includes allegations of raping a 16-year-old girl in 1990. Now that particular case is getting some new developments as it's expected to move from New York to New Jersey.

According to AllHipHop, the refiling is due to newfound evidence described in a recent letter to the judge. “Plaintiff and this writer have received information from several witnesses: a former employee of UMG subsidiary Uptown Records and a Bad Boy Records executive. This new information adds context to the Plaintiff’s claims and clarifies the timeline. The first and second witnesses have photos of Plaintiff and Defendant Aaron Hall from the day of the assault, which was taken a few hours before he raped Plaintiff. The first and second witnesses also confirmed that the sixteen-year-old plaintiff was assaulted at the MCA event in New York City, went to dinner in New York City, and then was taken to New Jersey, where the rape occurred," the letter reportedly reads. It's unclear how this change will effect the timeline of the case being heard.

Diddy's Rape Accusation Case Will Be Re-Filed In New Jersey

The one person who hasn't stopped posting about and talking about Diddy won't come as a surprise to anybody. 50 Cent was one of the first people to start taking public shots at the rap mogul when he was first sued by Cassie last year. And he hasn't slowed down since including over the weekend when he made his latest post.

What do you think of the newest development in Diddy's ongoing legal troubles? Do you think the legendary rap mogul will eventually face any actual financial or legal punishment for the allegations being leveled against him? Let us know in the comment section below.

