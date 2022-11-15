What began as a subgenre exclusive to Brooklyn has now defined New York City as a whole as a result of growing popularity and artists. The NY drill scene is still thriving with artists from practically every borough adapting the sound and putting their own spin on it, like Kenzo Balla.

Following the surge of drill rappers across NYC, Kenzo Balla’s become a promising new force to emerge from hip-hop’s birthplace, the Bronx. By the time 2022 rolled around, the “Hood Love Story” rapper established his name with regional smashes like “5th to the Sev featuring TG Crippy and Pdot Sav. Additionally, his remix of “Love Nwantiti,” titled, “Let Me Know,” made some significant waves over time.

Today, Kenzo Balla leaves an undeniably remarkable impression with the release of his debut project, Mr. Ready To Blitz. The project, released via 10K Projects, boasts 14 songs in total, coupled with plenty of appearances from frequent collaborators. Both YG Crippy and PDot Sav appear across the tracklist, as well as Cito blick, Rayy Balla, Jay Da Chaser, and nas ebk.

Mr. Ready To Blitz captures Kenzo Balla’s raw energy while showcasing his keen ear for production. The first song, “Talk Our Shit,” for example, spins a sample from 50 Cent’s “Wanksta” into a grim and intense soundscape. Meanwhile, “Feel The Rage” takes on a pitched-up vocal sample and turns it into a vengeful anthem.

If you aren’t privy to Kenzo Balla, Mr. Ready To Blitz is an excellent introductory point before his 2023 takeover.

Press play on his new album below and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section.