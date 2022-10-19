This year’s XXL Freshman Class is entering new phases in their careers, and freshman SoFaygo is looking to capitalize on that success in the very same year that he impressed many with that performance. He had previously teased fans with this release, but he’s officially announced that his debut studio album, Pink Heartz, will drop on November 11th. To get listeners ready, he’s also just dropped four new tracks from the 16-track project: “Another One,” “Blitz V2,” “Fasho,” and the Ken Carson-assisted “Hell Yeah,” whose music video was released as part of the announcement.

Pink Heartz Cover Art – Cactus Jack

The 21-year-old had previously dropped the B4PINK EP this year, which indicated to many that bigger things were to come. Bigger things certainly came with this announcement and the four-pack of singles, all of which see the Cactus Jack signee stray further into rage and digital trap sounds. Worth highlighting is the unorthodox rhythm and sonic pallet of “Fasho,” which has an echo-heavy percussion pattern that makes it hard to get the track’s swing for a little bit. The vocal melodies also create quite the contrast, and SoFaygo shows off his vocal dexterity on all of these tracks.

After blowing up with the Lil Decca-produced “Knock Knock” in 2020 (whose music video was directed by Cole Bennet of Lyrical Lemonade), Faygo has sustained himself as one of the leaders of the current rage movement, supporting Trippie Redd on tour and getting his “psychedelic/woozy/mosh trap” card when he signed to Cactus Jack.

Now that we’re on big names, Pink Heartz has quite the guest list. The album will feature Lil Uzi Vert, Pharrell, Don Toliver, DJ Khaled, Gunna, and the aforementioned Ken Carson, so we’re hoping for an exciting and eccentric debut from one of hip hop’s most upward trajectories of the moment.

Stay tuned to HotNewHipHop for when SoFaygo makes waves with Pink Heartz, which releases on November 11th, and check out its official tracklist, Spotify and YouTube links to the new singles, and the video for “Hell Yeah” featuring Ken Carson below.

Tracklist

1. Transparency

2. Out

3. Hell Yeah (feat. Ken Carson)

4. Blitz

5. Stay Awake (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

6. Me Too

7. Goin Back

8. Another One

9. Slip (feat. Don Toliver)

10. I’ll Sav

11. Price

12. Fasho

13. Takeoff (feat. Gunna & DJ Khaled)

14. Greed

15. Marvelous

16. Forever