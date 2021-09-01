SoFaygo
- SongsBear1Boss & SoFaygo Hop On Their First Track Together With "Conscious"This appears on the latest Bear1Boss project. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsSoFaygo Brings Pi'erre Bourne Vibes To "AFTER DARK"It has everything you want in a Faygo song. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicSoFaygo Net Worth 2024: What is The Rapper Worth?SoFaygo's rise to fame, collaborations, and debut album, Pink Heartz, define his success in 2024.By Axl Banks
- SongsSoFaygo And Lil Tecca Are In Sync With "SHOTTA FREESTYLE"SoFaygo and Lil Tecca are in their bag with this one. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsSoFaygo Is Back With His First Offering Since "GO+" With "Everytime"SoFaygo's personality shines through once again. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsSoFaygo Shares New Single "Ye" Ahead Of EP ReleaseSoFaygo has released a single from his new EP "GO+".By Caroline Fisher
- MixtapesSoFaygo Has His "Pink Heartz" On Display On Debut Album Feat. Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver, & MoreThe 21-year-old Atlanta-based artist first came onto the scene back in 2020.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsSoFaygo & Ken Carson Bring Undeniable Energy On "Hell Yeah"SoFaygo teases "Pink Heartz" with a new single called "Hell Yeah."By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureSoFaygo Drops Release Date And Four Singles For New Album, "Pink Heartz"The announcement comes with four new tracks from the Atlanta native, one of which is with Ken Carson.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsSoFaygo Teases New Album "Pink Heartz" With "B4pink" EPSoFaygo has returned with five new tracks.By Alexander Cole
- NewsSoFaygo Announces Cactus Jack Signing & Releases "Let's Lose Our Minds"SoFaygo returns with "Let's Lose Our Minds," his first single since his "After Me" project last December.By Joshua Robinson