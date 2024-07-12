SoFaygo & Don Toliver Tag Team A Lil Tecca Beat With "Precision" In Cactus Jack Link-Up

Faygo is currently working on another new project.

SoFaygo might not be the biggest artist on the Cactus Jack label, but the fans sure adore him. Ever since he inked his deal, he has yet to work with Travis Scott and a majority of its counterparts. However, SoFaygo can say him and Don Toliver have solid chemistry, and we would agree they display that on their latest effort together, "Precision". Also on this cut is New York hitmaker Lil Tecca, who is wearing his producer hat this time around. Him and the Grand Rapids, Michigan rapper are also frequent collaborators, with Tecca typically in control of the instrumentals only.

With SoFaygo steadily developing these connections over the years in the industry, it is no surprise to is that "Precision" slaps. Overall, we feel the beat is the biggest highlight, as Tecca brings an atmospheric and dark production with a slick drum pattern. It is hard-hitting right from the jump thanks to this looping tone in the background. To Faygo's credit, he does bring a sticky chorus to the table. As for Don, some of his bars are little out there, but unhinged qualities they possess compliment that rage-like energy this single gives off. "Precision" does appear to be landing a project rumored to be called, WAR II: NEVER APOLOGIZE, but overall details seem to be a little up in the air.

Listen To "Precision" By SoFaygo & Don Toliver

Quotable Lyrics: