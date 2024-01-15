SoFaygo Brings Pi'erre Bourne Vibes To "AFTER DARK"

Cactus Jack is one of the high-end music labels in hip-hop right now. While it does not feature the biggest roster of talent, the artists on it are bringing a lot to the table. You have the obvious heavy hitters such as the leader of the pack Travis Scott and his protégé, Don Toliver. Then, not too far down the totem pole is SoFaygo.

Sure, he does not have worldwide appeal, but his fans are some of the most passionate in hip-hop. His catalog on Soundcloud ranks high amongst the rappers who blew up on the platform. While it does help to have incredible co-signs, Faygo has the talent to back it up as well. He shows how much he has in the tank on "AFTER DARK."

Read More: Stephen A Smith Expertly Trolls The Cowboys, Rips Dak Prescott & Mike McCarthy

Listen To "AFTER DARK" By SoFaygo

Faygo is someone who always has zany energy. It makes his music easily digestible but in a good way. It has staying power because of him, but also because of the production. When you hear it, you may think Pi'erre Bourne had his fingerprints all over it. However, he is nowhere to be found here. But the funky but familiar beat works so well with what Faygo is doing. It is a great start to the year for him.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new song, "AFTER DARK," by SoFaygo? Is this one of his best singles ever, why or why not? Is he the best Cactus Jack signee, why or why not? Does he need to drop an album this year, or could you wait another 12 months? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding SoFaygo. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

At Neiman’s finna spend a whole dub (Yeah)

I’m breathing in exotic gas in my lungs (Breathing)

Ain’t love when I was down bad with no funds (Bratt, Bratt)

You hurt me, when I had shown nothin’ but love (Bratt, Bratt)

Ooh (Woah)

Now I’m on some f*** s*** (Yeah)

Read More: Ice Spice Continues Music Video Shoot In Miami For Upcoming "Fart" Song