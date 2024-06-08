SoFaygo Comes Through With Short But Sweet Banger "Life So Crazy"

SoFaygo is an artist who was signed to Travis Scott's Cactus Jack imprint a couple of years ago. Overall, Cactus Jack has had a bit of an odd track record with artists. From Smokepurpp to Don Toliver to Sheck Wes, you can see that the hit rate isn't consistent. However, SoFaygo was certainly a signing that made sense. The underground artist is known for making bangers and being heavy on the melodies. Having said that, SoFaygo has been consistent with his output, and on Friday, he gave us a new song called "Life So Crazy."
With this latest track, SoFaygo continues to give us the sound that made him famous in the first place. From the trap production that is filled with energy, to the autotuned vocals, SoFaygo just makes you want to rage. The type of music that would be perfect to get the crowd amped during a Rolling Loud set. It's another solid offering, and we're sure fans are going to enjoy this one. Hopefully, we hear more very soon.
How have you been liking his recent output? Do you feel like he has continued to put out solid material since signing to Cactus Jack?
SoFaygo Is Grinding Away
Quotable Lyrics:
And you know my pockets, they stuck on grits
Five thousand for the kick, five thousand for the kick
And you know I do the fuckin' magic like a witch
I can show you my tricks, I can show you my tricks (Yeah)