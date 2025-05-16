SoFaygo Reminds Fans Of His Immense Talent On "Don't Hold The Fire"

SoFaygo is an artist who has gone through a lot over the past few years but he remains motivated to show fans he is still here.

SoFaygo is an artist who has been subjected to a lot online over the last few years. Overall, his signing to Cactus Jack Records turned out to not be as fruitful as some hoped. In fact, fans aren't even sure if he is signed to the label anymore.

What they do know, however, is that the artist is extremely talented and deserves to be more of a star than he is. Years ago, Apple Music declared him "next up." While he has yet to completely fulfil that prophecy, there is still time.

He can certainly obtain that mainstream status if he continues to drop songs like "Don't Hold The Fire," which is his latest single. This is a track that puts SoFaygo's melodic sensibilities on full display, and proves that the young artist is someone to watch out for.

From the production to the artist's performance, everything here is clicking. These are the elements that fans loved SoFaygo for when he burst onto the scene. He continues to grow as an artist, and that growth could very well blossom into something special.

With the Summer on the horizon, we could be hearing a lot more from him. After all, this is a great time to drop music. It is a time when fans are looking to turn up and add new songs to their playlists. SoFaygo's whole vibe is perfect for the summer and we look forward to hearing from him.

SoFaygo - Don't Hold The Fire

Quotable Lyrics:

I've been on the low, you don't get it though
If it's not for the hype, what you really for? (Yeah)
Tryna jump up out the house, up out the window (Yeah)
Young nigga tryna snap like a pencil (Yeah)
I don't really care 'bout nothin' but them Benzos (Yeah)

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
