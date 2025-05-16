SoFaygo is an artist who has been subjected to a lot online over the last few years. Overall, his signing to Cactus Jack Records turned out to not be as fruitful as some hoped. In fact, fans aren't even sure if he is signed to the label anymore.

What they do know, however, is that the artist is extremely talented and deserves to be more of a star than he is. Years ago, Apple Music declared him "next up." While he has yet to completely fulfil that prophecy, there is still time.

He can certainly obtain that mainstream status if he continues to drop songs like "Don't Hold The Fire," which is his latest single. This is a track that puts SoFaygo's melodic sensibilities on full display, and proves that the young artist is someone to watch out for.

From the production to the artist's performance, everything here is clicking. These are the elements that fans loved SoFaygo for when he burst onto the scene. He continues to grow as an artist, and that growth could very well blossom into something special.

With the Summer on the horizon, we could be hearing a lot more from him. After all, this is a great time to drop music. It is a time when fans are looking to turn up and add new songs to their playlists. SoFaygo's whole vibe is perfect for the summer and we look forward to hearing from him.

SoFaygo - Don't Hold The Fire

Quotable Lyrics: