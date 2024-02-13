Bear1Boss & SoFaygo Hop On Their First Track Together With "Conscious"

Auto-tune is probably never going out of style in hip-hop and hopefully it never does. While it can be to the detriment of some rappers, Bear1Boss and SoFaygo use it expertly. The two auto-crooners who have roots in the ATL are bringing their first-ever collaboration to the world as of a couple of days ago. Bear1Boss and SoFaygo's "conscious" is a futuristic and spacey trap banger with vocal work inspired by Yeat.

Bear1Boss's "conscious" can be found on his most recent record SUPER BOSS! As we mentioned, Iit hit streaming platforms this past weekend. The project features rage rapper JELEEL! and D3rt as well. If you are not familiar with Bear1Boss, he is a prolific genre-bending talent. He navigates and successfully combines the worlds of pop, rap, and electronic to create his idiosyncratic style.

But, this is not the only major accomplishment for Bear1. The youngster was recently on the evilgiane and Surf Gang record, #HEAVENSGATE (VOL. 1). You can find him on "IDK NUN." He plans on continuing to succeed in 2024, especially after a 2023 that saw him drop four projects and 23 singles. Be sure to check out the track and music video above.

Talking figures, I need me 'bout six (Talking figures, I need me 'bout six)

I'm not acting, no, this ain't a skit

They be all in my head like a tick (Yeah)

Don't you go put your hand in my s*** (Go, go, yeah, real trap s***)

Like an archer, nah, I cannot miss

I guess it's about time to go schitz

