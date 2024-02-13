Kanye West's Weight Gain Due To Medication, He Says While Discussing Alleged Mental Health Misdiagnosis

Like so many of his creative contemporaries, Kanye West's brain is anything but average. Over the past few years, he's claimed the title of bipolar, which he examined in 2018's Ye and beyond. More recently, though, fans have seen the Yeezy founder come forward with claims of being autistic, notably citing his car crash from decades ago as a trauma that radically altered his brain chemistry. Some people have expressed skepticism on the validity of this news, but still, Ye doubled down on it all during a new interview with TMZ.

"Black people can't be Anti-Semitic, we are Jews," he said in the clip below, touching on another massive controversy West is involved in. "You understand what I'm saying?" he asked the camera in his face, while wearing his new James Bond villain-inspired grills. "We are Jew! Until you really do the facts of the fake indoctrination that y'all putting into the schools and all of that... We not following y'all's rules," the "Good Morning" artist insisted before apologizing to Jewish kids who admire him and had to witness the drama of the past few years. "We got to a point where something needed to happen," West told the outlet.

Read More: Kanye West Reveals Why He Can't Be Anti-Semitic And Why He Can't Be Canceled

Kanye West Claims Meds Changed His Body

"How many more times are they going to call me crazy? How many more times are they gonna give me medication that makes me fat? Off of a misdiagnosis! When I really have slight signs of autism from the car accident. They said, 'Whatever, just give him that bipolar medication.' Y'all try to kill the superheroes. But we here, we alive!"

After months of unsurprising delays, Kanye West's Vultures LP has finally made it onto DSPs. The tracklist has gone through some major changes since the initial one we saw in 2023, but still, longtime fans of the father of four are happy to finally have new music from their favourite rapper. Read all about the album's best features at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: The Best Features On Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign's "Vultures"

[Via]