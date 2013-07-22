autism
- Pop CultureKanye West's Weight Gain Due To Medication, He Says While Discussing Alleged Mental Health Misdiagnosis"I really have slight signs of autism from the car accident," Ye told "TMZ" recently.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicSauce Walka's Daughter Speaks For The First Time In Touching MomentSauce Walka shared the sweet moment on IG.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicKanye West Says He's "Autistic," Not BipolarKanye West says he "may be slightly autistic."By Cole Blake
- GramO.T. Genasis Praised For Heartwarming Birthday Post To Autistic SonO.T. Genasis shared a sweet birthday message to his 10-year-old son "Lil Gen" who he calls his best friend.By Erika Marie
- MusicJ. Cole's Controversial Autism Lyric Removed From "Jodeci Freestyle" in Drake's "Care Package"Drake omits J. Cole's controversial autism lyric from his "Care Package" version of 2013's "Jodeci Freestyle."By hnhh
- MusicLil Nas X's Old Town Road Sparks A Miracle As Autistic Little Boy Who Can't Speak, Sings Along: WatchThe song's inspired a miracle.By hnhh
- EntertainmentAmy Schumer On Husband's Autism Diagnosis: Don't "Be Afraid Of That Stigma"Amy explains why she came forward with her husband's diagnosis. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyEminem Inspires Autistic Kid To Star Rapping: His Mother Calls It "Magical"Slim has a new generation of stans on the rise.By Zaynab
- SocietyFacebook Can Help Boost An Autistic Adult's HappinessThe social media platform could be beneficial to some citizens. By David Saric
- MusicR. Kelly Being Sued By Autistic Fan's FamilyLenny Felix's family is making moves on R. Kelly. By Chantilly Post
- MusicR. Kelly Accused Of Making Fun Of Autistic Fan Outside LA NightclubR. Kelly is caught on camera making fun of an autistic fan outside a LA nightclub.By Kevin Goddard
- LifeIce Cube Promotes “It Was A Good Day” Clothing Line To Benefit Autism SpeaksCube is giving back.By hnhh
- SportsFSU's Travis Rudolph Sits Down For Lunch With An Autistic Boy Who Was Eating By HimselfYour feel good story of the month.By Kyle Rooney
- NewsMiami Police Shoot Unarmed Black Man Caring For Autistic PatientBehavioral therapist Charles Kinsey was caring for an autistic man holding a toy truck when a cop opened fire.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsMartin Shkreli To Donate $10,000 For Autism Advocacy After 50 Cent Incident50 Cent and Martin Shkreli, two bullies who can unite behind the cause of autism.By hnhh
- NewsDrake Says His & J. Cole's Apologies Were Not "Cop-Outs"Drake says his and J. Cole's apologies for the autism line on "Jodeci" were genuine. By Rose Lilah
- NewsJ. Cole Writes Sincere Apology Letter For Lyric On "Jodeci" [Update: Drake Issues Apology]J. Cole wrote an apology letter to Autism Speaks for his "retarded" line. By Rose Lilah