Kanye West remarked that he believes himself to be “slightly autistic” rather than bipolar in a new interview. While speaking to the paparazzi, West’s mental health came up during a discussion on his “death con 3” tweet and the recent Balenciaga scandal.

“In no way- I am not bipolar. I’m not in some kind of episode, but I may be slightly autistic,” West said. “Like, ‘Rain Man,’ and that’s part of my super power. That’s why I can produce tracks, design, and do so many things.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 21: Kanye West is seen on October 21, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

He then explained that there are two things that he “can’t do.”

“I can’t accept hate and I can’t hate,” he said. “Have you ever known an autistic person that hates?”

West was first diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder back in 2016. He wrote about the experience on his 2018 album ye.

Later, West labeled Satan “our greatest threat.”

“People say our greatest threat is China,” he said. “Our greatest threat is Satan. At all costs, we need to bring Christ to China. Chinese people are not bad. Every Chinese person in the world didn’t invent the Coronavirus. Every Chinese person didn’t bring Fentanyl over to America. Yes, there are people that are the head of the New World Order…that are part of elite Zionist Jews…but that’s Satan using them.”

The comments come after West was recently banned from yet another social media site for making antisemitic comments on the platform. Ye had gone live on Clubhouse over the weekend where he made several offensive comments. He also criticized Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, and more.

“All of these heroes man– it’s only one. That’s Jesus Christ. You’re gonna find out something about MLK, something about JFK, something about Malcolm, Rosa Parks. We know Rosa Parks was a plant,” West said during the stream.

Check out Kanye’s latest comments below.

[Via]