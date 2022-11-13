Dame Dash admits that it’s been “painful” to see Kanye West’s recent behavior. Dame addressed the Donda rapper’s actions as of late during a screening for his new film, Prince of Detroit.

“You think big brother turns off?” Dame said when asked whether he’s been in touch with Ye. “Yeah, I’m in contact with him. It’s draining. But, you know, he’s bipolar. People forget that. I don’t care how rich you are, if you have a chemical imbalance, you’re gonna say some crazy things.”

NEW YORK – DECEMBER 08: Record producer Damon Dash attends a special screening of “The Wrestler” hosted by The Cinema Society and Entertainment Weekly at the Tribeca Grand Screening Room on December 8, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

He continued: “Anybody know someone bipolar? You don’t put them in front of a camera, you put them in a house or a hospital … you say the most outlandish things when you’re triggered and there’s a chemical imbalance, and also when you’re tired. It’s like being drunk. But, you know, I know him. And yeah, I do talk to him and I try. It’s painful to watch because someone with bipolar with a billion and a whole bunch of people that don’t care, it’s not a good formula.”

Dame has spoken out in support of Kanye on numerous occasions in recent weeks. He told Kick Game that he’s “worried” about Ye during an episode of their Shopping for Sneakers series. Dame signed West to Roc-A-Fella in the early 2000s.

Dash went on: “People should be more worried about his health than worried about what he says. He already admitted that he was bipolar, he’s been in a straitjacket in front of errbody. Why do you listen to somebody bipolar if the tell you they bipolar?”

Numerous brands have cut ties with West over the last month for making antisemitic comments. West also made headlines for getting in a shouting match at his son Saint’s recent soccer game. Overall, his net worth has reportedly plummeted in the wake of all the controversy.

Check out Dame Dash’s comments on Kanye West below.

[Via]