behavior
- MusicDoja Cat's Erratic Behavior On IG Live Sparks Concern From FansA clip from Doja Cat's latest Instagram Live post has fans confused.By Cole Blake
- LifeRussell Simmons Responds To Family's Comments About His BehaviorThe disgraced music executive said he loves his family more than he loves himself.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNelly Gives Weird Performance At Juicy FestThe rapper and singer rolled his eyes back, twisted his head, and generally caused some concern with fans.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDame Dash Says It's "Painful To Watch" Kanye's Recent BehaviorDame Dash says that it's been "painful" to see the way Kanye's acted over the last month.By Cole Blake
- MusicJuelz Santana Says Kanye West Has Always Been ArrogantJuelz Santana says that Kanye West has always been a "cocky, arrogant, flamboyant guy."By Cole Blake
- MusicCara Delevingne Seen At Paris Airport Amid Health ConcernsCara Delevingne has been spotted traveling in Paris, amid growing concerns about her health.By Cole Blake
- MoviesGal Gadot Says Joss Whedon Threatened Her Career, But She "Handled It"Gal Gadot says that Joss Whedon threatened her career, but she "handled it."By Cole Blake
- AnticsWendy Williams Breaks Silence On Friday's Behavior After DJ Boof's CommentWendy Williams former DJ, DJ Boof, said, "this is going to play out bad," following her worrisome behavior on Friday's episode. By Aron A.
- SportsAre Kyrie Irving's Mood Swings Really A Big Deal?Kyrie's enigmatic personality has started to rub people the wrong way.By Alexander Cole
- MusicKanye West's Eccentric Studio Behavior Recalled By Female Producer, Catherine MarksA not so classic case of "hurry up and wait."By Zaynab
- PoliticsKanye West Reportedly In Therapy With Kim Kardashian For His BehaviorThey are said to be seeking external help.By Zaynab
- MusicKodak Black Says He Speaks With XXXTentacion In The AfterlifeKodak Black is a superstitious fellow.By Devin Ch
- MusicAmeer Vann Of Brockhampton Responds To Sexual Abuse AllegationsEx Partners have outed Ameer Vann as an abuser.By Devin Ch
- MusicKanye West Flies Back To Wyoming To Finish AlbumsKanye West flew back to the Wyoming amid all the heat on home soil.By Devin Ch
- SocietyStudy Says Violent Video Games Don't Increase Players' AggressionViolent video games are not predictors of similar behavior in real life.By Matt F