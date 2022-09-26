Cara Delevingne was spotted passing through Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris on Monday, amid reported concerns from friends and family about her mental health. Delevingne has been acting increasing erratic in public, according to TMZ.

At Charles de Gaulle, Delevingne appeared to be attempting to keep a low profile, rocking a face mask, a beanie, and sunglasses, while carrying minimal luggage. It’s unclear why she is in Paris.

(Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Her trip to the French city comes after Margot Robbie was recently spotted in tears leaving Delevingne’s house. The two had traveled to Spain together, last month, in celebration of Delevingne’s 30th birthday.

Delevingne was also reportedly a no-show at a New York Fashion Week event that she was scheduled to attend, causing further concern amongst those who care about her.

The Sun reports that they spoke with a close friend of Delevingne’s who told them: “We are all incredibly concerned. The situation has been building for a few weeks now, and Cara’s family is involved.”

They added that they are considering an intervention for Delevingne. Her friends and family hope she enters into a treatment program that includes mental therapy as well as substance abuse treatment.

“She has been burning the candle at both ends of late, and it’s clearly taking its toll,” the source remarked.

