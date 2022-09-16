We've seen celebrities get caught up in their share of drug abuse and addiction scandals before, but in the age of social media, receipts make rounds on the internet faster than ever, causing plenty of gossip to spread about which stars are partaking in the partying.

Most recently, Paper Towns actress Cara Delevingne was filmed looking seriously dishevelled and acting erratic while waiting outside of California's Van Nuys airport. The 30-year-old's behaviour has several viewers speculating that she's dealing with mental health and/or serious addiction issues at the moment, and according to TMZ, her closest friends are eager to get the model the help she needs.

Cara Delevingne attends Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 in October 2020 -- Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

On Friday (September 16), the outlet revealed that those around Cara are "desperate" for her to go to rehab. Just a few days ago, The Wolf of Wall Street actress Margot Robbie was photographed leaving the English star's home looking distressed.

While reps for the 32-year-old haven't explained to the media what had her so distraught, many are speculating it's related to Delevingne's condition, which has only grown more concerning.

According to an insider, Robbie had "good reason" to be so overcome with emotion after what she saw at her friend's home.

It hasn't been confirmed if the Tulip Fever actress is facing addiction struggles, though in the past she has been open about dabbling with drug use.

Delevinge was due to attend an event earlier this week at New York Fashion Week but ultimately no-showed, leading more eyebrows to raise.

See what Twitter's reaction to the concerning video of Cara has been below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

