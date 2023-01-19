While artists love to give it their all on stage, sometimes it might be too much for fans. Nelly recently turned heads at Juicy Fest in Melbourne, Australia for his odd performance. Moreover, he performed with other notable artists from the 2000s such as Ja Rule, Xzibit, Mya, and many more. Following last year’s clips of him performing to younger girls, this isn’t the only rodeo we’ve had with his shows.

DORAL, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 29: Musical artist Nelly performs after the semifinals of the LIV Golf Invitational – Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on October 29, 2022 in Doral, Florida. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

In recently surfaced clips, you can see the St. Louis artists performing his song, “Over and Over” featuring Tim McGraw. During his show, he was smiling and shouting his lyrics quite expressively. Still, it all seems in line with typical stage antics and excitement. After all, when you’ve worked as long as Nelly, you’ve got to find different ways to perform the same song over and over again. However, people really expressed their worries when his eyes rolled into the back of his head at a few points.

As such, many online were quick to clown the show and Nelly’s erratic stage presence. “When that edible starts TO FIGHT BACK,” one user wrote under a clip of his singing. “Like look at this n***a lmao,” another wrote. “He is WASHED, DREDGED, BATTERED AND DEEP FRIED lmaoo.”

like look at this nigga lmao he is WASHED, DREDGED, BATTERED AND DEEP FRIED lmaoo pic.twitter.com/PwHo2rxxqJ — Candice, please. (@spinnellii) January 17, 2023

Moreover, the last we heard of Nelly was from longtime friend Ashanti, who said she’d work with her ex again last year. She actually teased it multiple times, but most recently discussed so with Selena Hill.

“I don’t know if we’re gonna go to the studio or anything together,” she stated. “But what I will say is, again, we’re both very business savvy. If an opportunity presents itself to make a record and get to the bag, we’re probably gonna be all in.”

Still, with this recent performance clip in mind, fans might be expecting something different if Nelly drops new music. As one of the 2000s’ brightest and most impactful stars, a comeback wouldn’t be surprising. However, let’s see if this is part of his performance gimmick or if he addresses the viral clip.

What do you think of Nelly's bizarre performance at Juicy Fest this year? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below.

