Nelly celebrated his birthday with some old fashioned, Motown fun this year. In honor the Grammy Award winning rapper’s 48th spin around the sun, he killed two birds with one stone Monday by celebrating his birthday on Halloween.

Staying in tune with the Motown theme, Nelly dressed up as David Ruffin of the Temptations, while Jermaine Dupri, Bryan Michael Cox and Johnta Austin played the background as the other members of the infamous group. The “Country Grammar” star took to Instagram to show off legendary look, fully equipped with a slick perm and navy blue suit.

He teased the epic birthday extravaganza with a Save The Date flier for the party, hosted by himself and the famed producers. “Scorpio Season!!” he wrote.”Let’s go, go get ya best 50’s and 60’s attire cause we bout to make this one EPIC!!!”

Singer/songwriter Johnta Austin shared a video of himself and Jermaine Durpri performing a slew of Temptations classics, including their signature track “My Girl.”

Nelly’s stylish birthday extravaganza comes on the heels of his ex-girlfriend, Ashanti, revealing that Irv Gotti refused to book studio time for her when she started dating the “Hot In Herre” rapper. “Me and Nelly were dating. Irv was salty,” the singer shared on an episode of the Angie Martinez IRL podcast. “Irv would not let me come to the studio to record. Irv was telling everyone not to record with me.”

She went on to share that Irv told her, “You wanna be with Nelly? Go sign with Derrty Ent. [Nelly’s label] We don’t want you.” While Nelly hasn’t addressed the Irv or Ashanti’s statements, he has been consistently booked and busy despite not haven released new music in years. Earlier this month, the platinum selling star was tapped to perform during halftime as the The Baltimore Ravens took on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Happy early birthday, Nelly. Share your thoughts below.