Almost ten years after they ended their relationship, Ashanti and Nelly are still commanding attention. The pair began dating back in 2003 and were together for about a decade before calling it quits. After taking the industry by storm as the “it” couple of Hip Hop and R&B, the hitmakers parted ways and continued to have successful careers independent of one another.

Recently, the former couple reunited on stage, furthering gossip about a rekindled romance. While it doesn’t look like that is the case, Ashanti is open to collaborating with Nelly once again.

In a new interview with The New Norm with Selena Hill, Ashanti spoke about linking up musically with her ex.

“The majority of the questions I’ve been getting lately are, ‘Oh, are y’all getting back together?'” said the singer. “But releasing music together? The one thing that I can say is that we’re both very business savvy. So, if something is presenting itself as an opportunity to get money, we’re probably both gonna be with it.”

“I don’t know if we’re gonna go to the studio or anything together,” Ashanti added. “But what I will say is, again, we’re both very business savvy. If an opportunity presents itself to make a record and get to the bag, we’re probably gonna be all in.”

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 22: Ashanti and Nelly attend the Angel Ball 2012 hosted by Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on October 22, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation)

After reuniting for the first time in years on Verzuz, Ashanti and Nelly have popped up together—on stage, that is. Their flirtatious performances have caused fans to speculate about a romantic reunion, but it looks like they’re all about their business.

Check out the clip of Ashanti speaking on Nelly above. Let us know if you’d like to see them collaborate once again.