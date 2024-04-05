JPEGMAFIA Offers Apology To Fans For His "Negative Energy" In 2024

Peggy's rant against Ye eventually landed him on "VULTURES 1," but it provoked a clash between him, Freddie Gibbs, and his die-hards.

JPEGMAFIA had quite a combative and hectic start to his 2024, as his unabashed rants and callouts resulted in quite the rollercoaster. Starting things off, he blasted Ye for not reaching out to work with him despite his willingness to collaborate with what Peggy views as lesser artists. While this eventually landed the Baltimore creative a couple of production credits on VULTURES 1, it also resulted in scathing shots against Freddie Gibbs, another VULTURES 1 collaborator. Their beef, plus his cosign of the Yeezy mogul despite his antisemitic and problematic behavior, got him in some heat with fans and led to many back-and-forth exchanges with them on Twitter.

However, on Thursday (April 4), JPEGMAFIA offered an apology to his fans on the social media platform for his confrontational energy in 2024 so far, promising better things to come. "I would like to apologise; for the negative energy I’ve had this year," he expressed. "I was acting irresponsibly before, and thats not what I am about. When I get frustrated at one thing or person. Sometimes, I act out in a way that isn’t right.

JPEGMAFIA's Apology To Fans: Read

"Even if i feel and know that i am in the right," JPEGMAFIA went on in his series of tweets. "Im sorry for projecting that energy onto my fans that i love. I’ve refocused & i have been nonstop working on my album for you & i hope you all love it. & Even if you don’t, I’m happy knowing that my fans understand I put real work into everything. And Just to be clear, Im apologizing to my fans & absolutely no one else." Responding to a fan asking about when his next album would come out, he had this to say: "soon very soon."

Peggy's Apology Continued In Tweet Series

Meanwhile, the Ghost Pop Tape multi-hyphenate might stay quiet in the lead-up to his next move, or new activity will prompt him to return to engaging with fans with relative frequency. In fact, the 34-year-old recently tweeted out some pictures with Lil Tecca, and his caption ("with the vultures") suggests they might be on Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's next effort. Either way, as one of the best artists working today, we're sure that his next project will be something special in 2024. Whether or not this will include reconciliations or reconsiderations concerning Freddie Gibbs or the Chicago artist is anyone's guess. For more news and updates on JPEGMAFIA, come back to HNHH.

