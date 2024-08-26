Jpegmafia Poses With Freddie Gibbs' Ex For His Latest Troll

Jpegmafia isn't letting up.

Jpegmafia isn't done trolling Freddie Gibbs on social media just yet. Over the weekend, he shared a series of photos of himself linking up with his rival rapper's ex-girlfriend, Destini. In the caption, he simply wrote: "Howdy Neighbor." In one of the pictures, she lifts up her top.

When No Jumper shared the post on Instagram, fans weren't impressed by Peggy's antics. One user wrote: "Apparently she does this often not even a flex at this point." Another added: "All she doing is making receipts for her child to see her character in the future." One fan of Gibbs argued the rapper won't be worried about the post. "Gibbs just slipped up getting her pregnant he ain’t want her," they wrote. Peggy isn't the first rival of Gibbs she's posed with. She previously linked up with Benny The Butcher as well.

Peggy previously apologized for all of his negativity in 2024 in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "I would like to apologise; for the negative energy I’ve had this year. I was acting irresponsibly before, and thats not what I am about. When I get frustrated at one thing or person. Sometimes, I act out in a way that isn’t right. Even if i feel and know that i am in the right." he wrote back in April. "Im sorry for projecting that energy onto my fans that i love. I’ve refocused & i have been nonstop working on my album for you & i hope you all love it. & Even if you don’t, I’m happy knowing that my fans understand I put real work into everything. And Just to be clear, Im apologizing to my fans & absolutely no one else."

