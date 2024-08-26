Jpegmafia Poses With Freddie Gibbs' Ex For His Latest Troll

2022 Governors Ball Music Festival - Day 1
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 10: JPEGMafia performs during the 2022 Governors Ball Music Festival at Citi Field on June 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Governors Ball)
Jpegmafia isn't letting up.

Jpegmafia isn't done trolling Freddie Gibbs on social media just yet. Over the weekend, he shared a series of photos of himself linking up with his rival rapper's ex-girlfriend, Destini. In the caption, he simply wrote: "Howdy Neighbor." In one of the pictures, she lifts up her top.

When No Jumper shared the post on Instagram, fans weren't impressed by Peggy's antics. One user wrote: "Apparently she does this often not even a flex at this point." Another added: "All she doing is making receipts for her child to see her character in the future." One fan of Gibbs argued the rapper won't be worried about the post. "Gibbs just slipped up getting her pregnant he ain’t want her," they wrote. Peggy isn't the first rival of Gibbs she's posed with. She previously linked up with Benny The Butcher as well.

Jpegmafia Performs During Primavera Sound Festival

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 6: JPEGMafia performs live on stage during Primavera Sound Festival at Distrito Anhembi on November 6, 2022, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)

Peggy previously apologized for all of his negativity in 2024 in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "I would like to apologise; for the negative energy I’ve had this year. I was acting irresponsibly before, and thats not what I am about. When I get frustrated at one thing or person. Sometimes, I act out in a way that isn’t right. Even if i feel and know that i am in the right." he wrote back in April. "Im sorry for projecting that energy onto my fans that i love. I’ve refocused & i have been nonstop working on my album for you & i hope you all love it. & Even if you don’t, I’m happy knowing that my fans understand I put real work into everything. And Just to be clear, Im apologizing to my fans & absolutely no one else."

Jpegmafia Poses With Freddie Gibbs' Ex

In other Jpegmafia news, he dropped his latest studio album, I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU, earlier this month. Check out his latest antics on social media below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Jpegmafia on HotNewHipHop.

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
