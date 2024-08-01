JPEGMAFIA Doubles Down On Drake Diss

Governors Ball 2022
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 10: Jpegmafia performs on stage at Governors Ball 2022 at Citi Field on June 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mychal Watts/WireImage)
JPEGMAFIA has no filter.

JPEGMAFIA is an artist who says what he wants, when he wants. Overall, he has never been one to mince words, and fans love him for it. You may remember his one-sided feud against Freddie Gibbs during the Vultures sessions. Furthermore, Peggy has made numerous comments about other artists in his songs. For instance, he has been dissing Drake for years at this point. On his latest album I Lay Down My Life For You, JPEGMAFIA delivered his biggest Drake diss yet.

There were some bars about the allegations Kendrick Lamar made against Drake throughout their widely-publicized feud. Furthermore, JPEGMAFIA used the term "No Drizzy" which is supposed to be a remix of the "No Diddy" trend. Ultimately, fans had a massive reaction to the diss, and it was the talk of social media. However, as JPEGMAFIA noted on Twitter, it really isn't that big of a deal. Moreover, he challenged anyone who has a problem with him to show up to his tour.

JPEGMAFIA Is Unfazed

"1st off i been dissing that n***a since 2016, them shits was throwaway bars not noteworthy, second off if anybody got a problem with what i said on this album, my tour dates in bio. third, yall cant even pay your rent but defending drake for free, go outside and be somebody," Peggy wrote. Needless to say, JPEGMAFIA wants all of the smoke right now. He is confident in his art, and doesn't want to hear any flack from anyone.

Let us know what you think of JPEGMAFIA dissing Drake, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that his disses were uncalled for? How do you feel about the new JPEGMAFIA album? Have you checked it out yet? Additionally, stay tuned to HotNewHipHop for all of the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

