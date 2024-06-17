JPEGMAFIA & Freaky's "Don't Rely On Other Men" Is Raging Insanity

Peggy's production chops remain on another level.

For how incredibly talented JPEGMAFIA is, it seems like he does still not get the same amount of love as other major producers. His approach is mostly unconventional, which is probably the main reason why more listeners do not congregate toward his sound. However, we feel that is just a lazy mindset to have. The Baltimore native has been one of the most consistent and versatile artists in the genre for years and he always seems to deliver something refreshing somehow. Today, JPEGMAFIA is wowing fans again with "don't rely on other men".

This is Peggy's first release since last July, which was a four pack of extra tracks in relation to SCARING THE H**S. On "don't rely on other men", he teams up with longtime collaborator and friend Freaky, who also hails from the same area as him. Right from the jump, JPEG hits with a pounding drum pattern and distorted bass. Later on, some terrific electric guitar licks work their way into the instrumental about 2/3 of the way through. There is not a time where the track gives you a second to breathe. It is an exhilarating listen from start to finish and it will make you want to break things. Of course, it also would not be a JPEG track without some hilarious, head-scratching bars. You can see some of them below, as well as a link to check out "don't rely on other men".

Listen To "Don't Rely On Other Men" By JPEGMAFIA & Freaky

Quotable Lyrics:

I had to get on my Pac s***
I don't wanna start s***
These rappers is regular food
I bought my bitch a compartment
She thicker than Cartman, she can't f*** no regular dude

