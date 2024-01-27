Kanye West Co-Signs JPEGMAFIA's Praise Amid "Vultures" Collab Rumors

It's no secret that Kanye West is a pretty controversial character these days, but that hasn't stopped him from being JPEGMAFIA's favorite artist. In recent days, JPEG has been praising Ye on social media, and clapping back at critics who think the Chicago MC's antics are simply too much to stomach. Luckily for him, Ye appears to appreciate the compliments and agree with his points. Recently, he even reposted one of his lengthy messages on his own Instagram Story.

"When i said i love an artist there's nothing political about it," the message begins. "Ye is my favorite artist of all time. I've been saying it for years. If it wasn't for him I wouldn't be here period. And I love him period. It's offensive to me that some people on here took a moment i had been waiting on my whole life and twisted into some weird a** oppression olympics."

Read More: Kanye West Hits Lil Durk With An Urgent Message

Kanye West Reposts JPEGMafia's Message

His post continues, "You can't play oppression olympics with a grown black man whose dealt with racism in real time. So please shut the actual f*ck up and keep bumping the artist yall like that beat b*tches up and rape girls in real life. Because that's your reality not mine. don't round me up to be a nazi because your sheltered and st*pid and have no respect or context [for] anything black or for my experiences as [a] black man in this country." JPEG went on, insisting that he'll never have anything in common with critics, as he makes "goals" while they make "mean Reddit threads."

Ye's repost comes after he linked up with JPEGMAFIA this month following his viral Twitter rant. In the rant, JPEG admitted to "[feeling] a way" about Ye acknowledging other artists who have "less to offer" than him. This prompted rumors that JPEG will appear on Ye's upcoming album with Ty Dolla Sign, Vultures. What do you think of JPEGMAFIA praising Kanye West? Are you surprised that he's his favorite artist of all time? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Kanye West Posts North's Adorable "Vultures" Music Video Plans

[Via]