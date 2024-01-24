Kanye West Posts North's Adorable "Vultures" Music Video Plans

It's no secret that North West's appearance on her dad's new album with Ty Dolla Sign has already become a fan favorite. The 10-year-old's undeniable personality takes over what listeners have heard of the Vultures track, which samples an obscure Pennsylvania high school cheerleading clip.

Fans still have a couple more weeks until they can hear the project. In the meantime, Ye continues to give them previews of what they can expect. Most recently, he took to Instagram to share a video of North going over a vision board for what she wants her music video to look like. If the video ends up being anything like she plans, it'll be pretty impressive.

North West Has A Vision

In the clip, North details her ideal music video, starting from the very beginning. The video would showcase her being swarmed by paparazzi and cruising around in a Lamborghini with friends. It would even include a playful boxing match between her and her dad. "TALKING TREATMENT BY YOUR BESTIE MS MS WESTIE," Ye captioned the adorable clip. Fans can't wait to see some of North's ideas come to life, noting how much she seems to take after Ye. "North inherited the Ye creative gene in full," one commenter writes. Another says, "She Is Definitely Her Fathers Child!"

As for the album itself, Ye unveiled some exciting new details earlier this week, revealing that it'll arrive in three volumes. The first is scheduled to drop on February 9, the second on March 8, and the third on April 5. While it's still possible that the project could see even more delays, the spooky accompanying trailer has supporters excited to see what he'll reveal next. What do you think of North West's description of her Vultures music video? Are you looking forward to seeing it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

