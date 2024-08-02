JPEGMAFIA Doubles Down On Drake Disses And Mocks OVO Stans

The rapper is unbothered.

JPEGMAFIA is a professional Drake hater. Well, he's a professional rapper, producer, and performer, too. But underneath all those, he loves bashing the Toronto superstar. He's been doing it for almost a decade, and he dished out some of his most scathing Drake bars on his new album. He dropped the phrase "No Drizzy" on the song "New Black History." He also leaned into the rumor that the rapper has gotten with underage girls on "it's dark and hell is hot." OVO fans were obviously unhappy with JPEGMAFIA, but he didn't back down. Instead, he went back at them on Twitter.

Hours after JPEGMAFIA dropped I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU, he addressed the Drake disses. He made three separate points, and all of them were pretty valid within the parameters that he set. The first one made note of the fact that he's been ragging on Drake for a while. "1st off. I been dissing that n**ga since 2016," he wrote. "Them sh*ts was throwaway bars not noteworthy." Then, JPEGMAFIA turned his attention to fans who threatened him over the insulting bars. He made it very clear he's going to stand behind what he said, whether it not it upsets certain people. "Second off if anybody got a problem with what i said on this album," he added. "My tour dates in bio."

JPEGMAFIA Urged Fans To Stop Defending Drake

The third point was directly at stans, rather than fans. The ones who defend their favorite rapper to the death, despite the fact that disses add up to very little at the end of the day. Peggy said it himself when he described his "No Drizzy" bars as "throwaway." He clearly has had enough of the OVO stans who feel the need to address the hate that Drake has been getting in 2024. "Third, y'all cant even pay your rent but defending Drake for free," JPEGMAFIA concluded. "Go outside and be somebody." Basically, Peggy decided to follow up his Drake disses with some additional digs for the fans.