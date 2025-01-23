JPEGMAFIA Allegedly Tries To Slide Into Reporter's Wife's DMs After Twitter Spat

Peggy is nothing if not upfront.

JPEGMAFIA is once again taking no prisoners online, as multiple statements and revelations over the past few days probably made his timeline a living hell. It all seemed to start with him asking Pitchfork, Conde Nast, and that media group to stop covering him, and that conflicted with fans addressing the pepper spray injuries at his recent Berlin show. Nevertheless, the "Thug Tears" artist went on more rants against those offended by his perspectives and actions, including the exposure of Angry Blackmen for alleged inappropriate behavior with minors. But one of the most random examples of this recent tirade includes reporter Larry Fitzmaurice, as a Twitter spat led to an alleged strong advance.

"You know whats really funny about white people like you?" JPEGMAFIA asked Fitzmaurice. "Literally nothing. get off my d**k and tell your wife i said come here. Thats a ice cube reference by the way larry." "Since tweeting this, JPEGMAFIA has literally requested to follow my wife on Instagram," Fitzmaurice claimed concerning JPEG, who recently previewed a deluxe edition to his excellent 2024 album I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU with the single "PROTECT THE CROSS."

JPEGMAFIA Accused By Writer Of Trying To Follow His Wife On IG

Of course, this type of alleged behavior and tweet-and-delete tendency from JPEGMAFIA is nothing new, as he faced plenty of confrontations in the past. While some critical perspectives on his movement certainly carry weight, it's clear that his haters, critics, and himself don't often line up when it comes to their actual issues and what they're trying to say. This leads to many comments being taken out of context and many users missing the point of JPEG's critiques and rants. But with that deluxe on the way, he's happy to make bank off of people's indignant pearl-clutching.

Elsewhere, JPEGMAFIA continues to expand his collaborative circle, reach more success through his craft, and make some of his best music yet in the process. All the Twitter rants and attacks are just par the course, and it should be crystal clear by this point that he will not back down from his principles or his critiques. We'll see what else emerges from this firestorm, although we can't believe people are still surprised or shocked. It says more about them than JPEG...

