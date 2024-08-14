Denzel Curry And JPEGMAFIA Secretly Worked On Kanye West's "VULTURES 2"

Surprised? We are.

Denzel Curry and JPEGMAFIA are an unbeatable duo. They crush it every time they get on a song together, as evidenced by their new single "JPEGULTRA!" Curry and Peggy are very different artists, but they are similarly passionate about music and pushing their respective sounds. Apparently, Kanye West took notice of this, and recruited both rappers to work on his latest album. Unbeknownst to fans, since neither Denzel Curry or JPEGMAFIA are credited, but they both clocked studio time on VULTURES 2. How do we know? Well, Curry hopped on Twitter on August 13 and told us.

For all the fanfare and confusion surrounding VULTURES 2, Denzel Curry's revelation was pretty simple. "Me and JPEG both worked on VULTURES 2," he wrote, without elaboration. The notion of both of these artists linking up with Kanye West is notable, since neither of them have officially collaborated with the Chicago rapper. If anything, Denzel Curry and Peggy have made headline for being critical of West and his recent output. Curry, for example, roasted West's album DONDA on social media. Curry also mocked Drake's Certified Lover Boy. "DONDA and CLB could’ve been better," he wrote. "Y'all n**gas rich and got the greatest musicians at your disposal." Curry also roasted the artwork for both releases.

Denzel Curry Previously Criticized Ye On Twitter

JPEGMAFIA has been even more vocal in his criticisms of Kanye West. He called out the rapper for working with who he deemed were subpar talents instead of someone like himself. "U got 27 n**gas tweaking hi hats just to make some mid," he tweeted in January. "Talk to a real scientist brother stop wasting time." Apparently, Peggy's wish came true. Him and Denzel Curry got a chance to work on the VULTURES 2 sessions. As we previously stated, though, neither of their contributions made the final cut. Furthermore, Curry and Peggy didn't even show up on the bonus tracks or the revised album tracklist.

It would be an understatement to write that VULTURES 2 has had a troubled rollout. It's one of the most infamous albums of all time in terms of release, and it's been out for less than a month. One can hope the Denzel Curry and JPEGMAFIA contributions will surface at some point in the future. Hell, maybe they will both be on the tracklist for VULTURES 3. Based on Curry's lack of elaboration, though, it doesn't seem like there's too much more to the story. More songs for the Ye vault.