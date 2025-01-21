JPEGMAFIA's Berlin Show Shut Down After Pepper Spray Incident Leads To Several Injuries

BY Cole Blake 348 Views
Syndication: PalmSprings
JPEGMAFIA performs on the Outdoor Theatre at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Friday, April 12, 2019 in Indio, Calif. © Vickie Connor/The Desert Sun via Imagn Images
The attendees ended up having to evacuate.

JPEGMAFIA had to end his concert in Berlin early on Monday night after six people were taken to a hospital due to an incident involving pepper spray. According to the German news agency, dpa, as translated by The Associated Press, officials have yet to determine the cause of the incident, but police are currently investigating.

The concert was held at Huxleys Neue Welt, where approximately 1,600 attendees evacuated to a nearby parking lot before police allowed them to go home. Peggy is currently performing on his LAY DOWN MY LIFE tour, which will see him travel to Milan, Barcelona, Paris, and more cities in the coming weeks.

JPEGMAFIA Performs During Desert Daze Festival
Syndication: Desert Sun
Rapper JPEGMAFIA performs at Desert Daze in Lake Perris, Calif., on October 2. 2022. © Brian Blueskye/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Earlier in the day on Monday, JPEGMAFIA shared a new single, "PROTECT THE CROSS," and announced a deluxe edition of last year’s album, I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU. The "Director's Cut" version will feature 12 new tracks. With the politically charged single dropping on the day of Donald Trump's inauguration, Peggy clarified on X (formerly Twitter) his disdain for the newly sworn-in president. “Before the sensitives start making sh*t up, i don’t support trump never have never will, and i hope every black person sees what happens when u defend yourself even on small scale. They just get mad and start making sh*t up lol," he wrote.

JPEGMAFIA Shares New Single, "Protect The Cross"

He also addressed the lyrics on “PROTECT THE CROSS," writing: “I notice some of you never know what the f*ck I’m talking about. But most of your misunderstandings of me are more based on our ‘different upbringings’ than anything else. so here is a guide to help ‘some of you’ better understand my raps." Check out the music video for JPEGMAFIA's new single, "PROTECT THE CROSS," below.

[Via] [Via]

