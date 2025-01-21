JPEGMAFIA's Berlin Show Shut Down After Pepper Spray Incident Leads To Several Injuries

JPEGMAFIA had to end his concert in Berlin early on Monday night after six people were taken to a hospital due to an incident involving pepper spray. According to the German news agency, dpa, as translated by The Associated Press, officials have yet to determine the cause of the incident, but police are currently investigating.

The concert was held at Huxleys Neue Welt, where approximately 1,600 attendees evacuated to a nearby parking lot before police allowed them to go home. Peggy is currently performing on his LAY DOWN MY LIFE tour, which will see him travel to Milan, Barcelona, Paris, and more cities in the coming weeks.

Earlier in the day on Monday, JPEGMAFIA shared a new single, "PROTECT THE CROSS," and announced a deluxe edition of last year’s album, I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU. The "Director's Cut" version will feature 12 new tracks. With the politically charged single dropping on the day of Donald Trump's inauguration, Peggy clarified on X (formerly Twitter) his disdain for the newly sworn-in president. “Before the sensitives start making sh*t up, i don’t support trump never have never will, and i hope every black person sees what happens when u defend yourself even on small scale. They just get mad and start making sh*t up lol," he wrote.

