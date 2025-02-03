JPEGMAFIA Brings 14 More Tracks To The "I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU" Era Through The "DIRECTORS CUT" Edition

JPEGMAFIA is putting the kibosh on his I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU era with the DIRECTORS CUT edition. It's fancy talk for his fifth studio LP's deluxe, but it also isn't at the same time. While concocting this project, the Baltimore native explained how the 14 tracks that dropped last year were not the original set of songs. Prior to sharing this extended collection today, Peggy tweeted that after working with Kanye West for some time, he learned how to trim down the "fat," so to speak.
"This Director's Cut is my original vision for the album. When i started working with Ye I learned how to cut fat off an album by watching the master at work. I applied this to I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU. and I'm proud of it. But the Directors Cut is the full original vision." The extra "fluff" in this case was another 14 songs and its now split into two discs. There's also a new order to the tracklist, giving fans an entirely new way to listen to the tape. See if this version was worth the wait with the links below.
I LAY MY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU (DIRECTORS CUT) - JPEGMAFIA
I LAY MY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU (DIRECTORS CUT) Tracklist:
Disc 1
- I.S. 231 (Intro)
- i scream this in the mirror before i interact with anyone
- PROTECT THE CROSS
- SIN MIEDO
- I'll Be Right There
- Jordan Rules
- it's dark and hell is hot
- New Black History (feat. Vince Staples)
- CULT STATUS
- don't rely on other men
- COKE OR DOPE?
- vulgar display of power
- Exmilitary
- JPEGULTRA! (feat. Denzel Curry)
- i lay down my life for you (feat. Buzzy lee)
- Boy You Should Know!
- either on or off the drugs
- loop it and leave it
- Don't Put Anything On the Bible (feat. Buzzy lee)
- i recovered from this
- ALLAH
Disc 2
- What the hip hop hell is this ?
- Come & Get Me
- Bloodline Freestyle (2022 Demo)
- HATE (feat. FREAKYMAFIACULT)
- TAKE AN (Instrumental)
- don't rely on other men (single)
- JIHAD JOE
