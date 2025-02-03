JPEGMAFIA Brings 14 More Tracks To The "I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU" Era Through The "DIRECTORS CUT" Edition

The first version of Peggy's latest LP surfaces.

"This Director's Cut is my original vision for the album. When i started working with Ye I learned how to cut fat off an album by watching the master at work. I applied this to I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU. and I'm proud of it. But the Directors Cut is the full original vision." The extra "fluff" in this case was another 14 songs and its now split into two discs. There's also a new order to the tracklist, giving fans an entirely new way to listen to the tape. See if this version was worth the wait with the links below.

JPEGMAFIA is putting the kibosh on his I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU era with the DIRECTORS CUT edition. It's fancy talk for his fifth studio LP's deluxe, but it also isn't at the same time. While concocting this project, the Baltimore native explained how the 14 tracks that dropped last year were not the original set of songs. Prior to sharing this extended collection today, Peggy tweeted that after working with Kanye West for some time, he learned how to trim down the "fat," so to speak.

