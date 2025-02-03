Drake Having Difficulty Selling Out Shows In Perth Less Than A Day Before His Tour Begins

After a couple of months of Drake announcing his Australian/New Zealand only Anita Max Win Tour, you would think selling tickets would be a breeze. Especially since he is Drake after all. Despite how his 2024 played out, he's still one of the faces of hip-hop. However, his defeat last year could maybe be having some effect on his month-long journey across both countries. Per a report from local news site Perth Now, The Boy is struggling to sell out his two shows in Perth, AU just about 24 hours before he hits the stage.
Initially, he was only scheduled to be there for February 4. However, RAC Arena (the venue he's performing at) would receive one more dose of Drizzy thanks to the "ongoing demand for tickets." Live Nation, the promoting group for this tour, were the ones responsible for this. However, standing general admission and seated tickets are still available. The latter can be had for around $79.90-$99.90, which isn't too steep of an asking price. As for the standing tickets, those will run you around $288.30.
Drake Supposedly Has An "Ongoing Demand" For Tickets
For context, the cheapest admission for Drake's shows at the Melbourne Rod Laver Arena are same as the standing price at RAC. So, with that being said, it's quite shocking that fans aren't scooping them up in a hurry. There is time for him to rock two sold out shows in Perth, but the time is ticking for sure. While this is definitely not great news for Drake, it seems like he's been enjoying his time in the land down under.
Overall, he's been spotted enjoying some the area's finest eats with his team. Additionally, some folks were treated to a private performance by The Boy at a karaoke bar. Perth Now reports around 100 people were in attendance. Additionally, he actually scored a nice sum of cash while gambling in Melbourne, $700,000 he claims.
