Juelz Santana says that Kanye West was a “cocky, arrogant, flamboyant guy” long before becoming a billionaire. The New York rapper spoke about West during a recent interview with VladTV.

“He always kind of been like that,” Santana says in the video. “Ye never changed up. Now he just got a billion dollars, so it makes him more aggressive. More like, more intense, when he’s doing the shit he’s doing.”

NEW YORK – APRIL 16: Recording artist Juelz Santana visits BET’s “106 & Park” at BET Studios on April 16, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“He’s always been that cocky, arrogant, flamboyant guy,” Santana adds.

Santana’s conversation on Ye began by reflecting on the star-studded roster put forth by Roc-A-Fella in the 2000s. The label featured Cam’ron, Beanie Sigel, Freeway, and more in addition to West, and Santana.

West’s behavior has been the subject of nonstop coverage as of late, as he’s threatened to go “death con 3” on Jewish people, shared conspiracy theories about the death of George Floyd, and more.

At one point, West apologized for his comments on Floyd, telling members of the press, “So when I questioned the death of George Floyd, it hurt my people. I want to apologize. Because God has showed me by what Adidas is doing, by what the media is doing, I know what it feels to have a knee on my neck right now.”

Earlier this week, he was kicked off Instagram for 30 days due to his behavior on the platform. All-in-all, West’s antics have resulted in the loss of numerous brand deals with Adidas, GAP, and many more.

West recently admitted that he’s felt “beat to a pulp” over all the backlash and lost business due to his actions.

Check out Juelz Santana’s interview with VladTV below.

