Fans of Kanye West have launched a GoFundMe page in an effort to return the Donda rapper to billionaire status. West’s net worth plummeted in recent weeks after the loss of numerous brand deals.

The GoFundMe was able to raise just $5 before eventually being taken down, according to AllHipHop.

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 18: Musician Kanye West performs onstage at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival at MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 18, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

One of the biggest businesses to cut ties with West is Adidas, who confirmed that they were done working with the rapper in a statement shared last week.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the company said. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

Ye had previously egged Adidas on during an appearance on Drink Champs, boasting that he could say “any anti-Semitic s–t” he wanted and Adidas still would not “drop [him].”

Sources for Page Six recently told the outlet that West could face a financial crisis in the coming months, as Forbes cites his net worth as having dropped from $2 billion down to $400 million.

In addition to losing out on numerous brand deals, Ye has also had difficulty staying on social media. He was suspended from Instagram for 30 days on Monday after continuing to post antisemitic content on the platform.

“We deleted content from @kanyewest for violating our policies and placed a restriction on the account,” a Meta spokesperson told Complex via email. “We may place restrictions on accounts that repeatedly break our rules, for example, we may temporarily restrict them from posting, commenting, or sending DMs.”

Check out a screenshot from the since-removed GoFundMe page below.

Fans made a gofundme to make Kanye West a Billionaire again 🤣 pic.twitter.com/9UWpCwUdvB — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 30, 2022

