Cactus Jack Records signee SoFaygo has amassed an impressive fan base for himself in recent years, and now, he’s ready to make his big debut. On Friday (November 11), the Atlanta-based artist finally delivered his long-awaited Pink Heartz album.

The 16-track record is complete with features from Ken Carson, Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver, DJ Khaled, and Gunna, who’s still been occasionally appearing on new songs while awaiting his YSL Rico trial. It was preceded by singles like “Hell Yeah,” “Blitz V2, “Another One,” and “Fasho.”

“I told my fans I’m gonna drop soon, some things just can’t be rushed / Man it’s a craft man, it’s a process, I gotta keep it up,” he explains on the opening title, “Transparency.”

Additionally, a press release reveals that industry icon Pharrell – who’s frequently worked with Travis Scott in the past – played a part in producing Pink Heartz.

Previously, it was the arrival of his Lil Tecca-produced song “Knock Knock,” complete with a Cole Bennett-directed music video, that really helped put SoFaygo on the map. The undeniably catchy release went on to amass hundreds of millions of streams and gave him the opportunity to support Trippie Redd on tour.

Other recent achievements for the rising artist include landing a spot on this year’s coveted XXL Freshman list alongside Doechii and Baby Tron.

Earlier this week, SoFaygo made his big TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote his latest work while singing an acoustic cut of “Fasho.”

Finally, check out the Cactus Jack artist's debut album on Spotify or Apple Music below.

Pink Heartz Tracklist: